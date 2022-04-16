Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.60.
Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$30.15 on Tuesday. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$28.05 and a 12-month high of C$61.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The stock has a market cap of C$439.07 million and a PE ratio of 112.08.
Tecsys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
