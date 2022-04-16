TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.97. 1,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 44,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several research firms recently commented on TMVWY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.50 ($16.85) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

