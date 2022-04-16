Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $92,255.00

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $319,348.61 and $92,255.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.62 or 0.07492039 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,190.76 or 1.00049496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

