TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,010,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Shares of TEL opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average is $147.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

