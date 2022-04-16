TD Securities Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to Buy

TD Securities downgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of GOLD opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

