Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.20). Approximately 2,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.18).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £482.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.