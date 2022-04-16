Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Targa Resources worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

