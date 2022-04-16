Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.77. 1,783,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,067,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takung Art by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Takung Art by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

