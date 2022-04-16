Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.36. 17,828,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,241,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $96.91 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Erste Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

