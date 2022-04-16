Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 44,911 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 77,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Erste Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.26.

NYSE:TSM traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,828,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,241,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $96.91 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.