Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Erste Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.36. 17,828,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,241,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $96.91 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

