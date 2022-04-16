Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TAIPY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 86,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.