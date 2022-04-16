Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TAIPY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 86,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

