Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Decisionpoint Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Decisionpoint Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter.
Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.
