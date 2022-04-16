Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Surrozen by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

