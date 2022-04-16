Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Shares of SRZN stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
