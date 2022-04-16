Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.86

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as low as $19.25. Sunnyside Bancorp shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 405 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.
About Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnyside Bancorp (SNNY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.