Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.86

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as low as $19.25. Sunnyside Bancorp shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 405 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

About Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificates of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

