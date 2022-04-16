Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sulzer from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sulzer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Sulzer stock remained flat at $$79.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06. Sulzer has a one year low of $69.45 and a one year high of $193.35.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

