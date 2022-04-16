Strike (STRK) Market Cap Reaches $130.91 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $41.48 or 0.00102310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $130.91 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.31 or 0.07481107 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,453.81 or 0.99771927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00041443 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,666 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

