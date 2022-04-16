Strike Price Tops $41.00 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.00 or 0.00101864 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $129.40 million and $2.08 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.33 or 0.07489836 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,175.63 or 0.99825998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050663 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,316 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.