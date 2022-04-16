Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Bought by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Stratasys makes up approximately 1.7% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Stratasys worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Stratasys by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 501,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 557,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,825. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.24. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.