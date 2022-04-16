StockNews.com Upgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EDR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 35.79.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 26.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 29.24 and a 200 day moving average of 29.25. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,492,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,487,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.