StockNews.com Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

