StockNews.com Downgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Sell

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 420.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth $33,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2,092.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $16,971,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

