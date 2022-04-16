StockNews.com Downgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.11.

BL stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

