StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.
GAIA opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
