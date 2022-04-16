StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

GAIA opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

