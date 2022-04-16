Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,962 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 13,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

