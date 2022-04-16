Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STER. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.78.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $24.34 on Friday. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sterling Check by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

