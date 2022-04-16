Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $28.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STER shares. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Check by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STER traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 139,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,600. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.