StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get StepStone Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

STEP stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 11,418.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,339 shares in the last quarter.

About StepStone Group (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StepStone Group (STEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.