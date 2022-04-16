Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $0.11

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Step Finance has a market cap of $441,261.96 and $4.43 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.19 or 0.07532131 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,186.96 or 1.00190199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048251 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

