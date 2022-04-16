Stellar Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and $228.12 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00200113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00192161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.70 or 0.07492715 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,916 coins and its circulating supply is 24,776,489,301 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

