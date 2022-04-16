Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.13 and a beta of 1.27. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $9,103,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Steelcase by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 69,339 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Steelcase by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Steelcase by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

