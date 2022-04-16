Stealth 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,659.00 (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $9,659.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

