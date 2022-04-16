Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Shares Down 0.9%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 307,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 526,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The company has a market cap of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.
