StaFi (FIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.18 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last week, StaFi has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $39.66 million and $2.18 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00192529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00382058 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00050805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

