Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 285 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.48. The stock has a market cap of $503.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

