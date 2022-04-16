Stack Financial Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $171.59. 9,421,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,042,774. The company has a market capitalization of $337.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.55. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

