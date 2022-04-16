Stack Financial Management Inc Buys Shares of 261,015 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 261,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,910,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $50.90. 2,239,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,870. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

