Stack Financial Management Inc Acquires 995 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,660,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,761. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $111.15. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.32.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.