St James House (LON:SJH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). Approximately 4,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.57).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.67. The company has a market cap of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About St James House (LON:SJH)
