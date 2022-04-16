Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $607 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.97 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of CXM opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,580.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,073,416 shares of company stock worth $15,833,252. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprinklr by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.