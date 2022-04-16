Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading Down 3.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. 2,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVSVU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

