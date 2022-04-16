Sportcash One (SCONEX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $286,778.00

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $195,730.66 and $286,778.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.53 or 0.07515556 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,187.05 or 0.99892624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

