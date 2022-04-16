SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $99,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,963,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $129.38. 376,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

