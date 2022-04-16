SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.74% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 180,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,842 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 337,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 242,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

