SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Shares Down 1%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. 64 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (RBND)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.