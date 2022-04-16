Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $468,439.00

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $468,439.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.07 or 0.07496923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,513.56 or 1.00138406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041589 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 105,072,531 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

