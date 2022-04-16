Spaceswap Market Cap Tops $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.51 or 0.07492878 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,415.67 or 0.99927105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042196 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

