Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,262 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,223,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

