Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. 224,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 221,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market cap of C$107.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

