Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Up 2.9%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 174,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 187,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$55.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

About Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.