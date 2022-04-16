Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Up 2.9%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 174,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 187,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
The stock has a market cap of C$55.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76.
About Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)
